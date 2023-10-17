42 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of 42 Single Disc BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Single 42 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of 42 Single Disc BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Single Disc BS6 is 14 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 14 L Max Power: 26.51 PS Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC ...Read MoreRead Less