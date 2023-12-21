Saved Articles

Jawa 42 On Road Price in Jorhat

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
1.89 - 2.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jorhat
42 Price in Jorhat

Jawa 42 on road price in Jorhat starts from Rs. 1.89 Lakhs. The on road price for Jawa 42 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.09 Lakhs in Jorhat. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jawa 42 Single Disc BS6₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Jawa 42 Double Disc BS6₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Jawa 42 2.1₹ 2.09 Lakhs
...Read More

Jawa 42 Variant Wise Price List in Jorhat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Single Disc BS6
₹1.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
293 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,72,415
RTO
6,500
Insurance
9,937
On-Road Price in Jorhat
1,88,852
EMI@4,059/mo
Double Disc BS6
₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
293 cc
2.1
₹2.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
293 cc
    Jawa 42 News

    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Indians splurge on vehicles like never before during 42-day festive period starting Navratri
    28 Nov 2023
    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    The new Yezdi Roadster range.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles introduces new premium variants of 42 and Roadster. Check out what's new
    28 Sept 2023
    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror comes with alloy wheels from the factory.
    2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels
    7 Sept 2023
    Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
