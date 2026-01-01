hamburger icon
42PriceMileageSpecifications
Jawa 42 Front Left View
1/20
Jawa 42 Front Right View
2/20
Jawa 42 Front View
3/20
Jawa 42 Rear View
4/20
Jawa 42 Left View
5/20
Jawa 42 Right View
View all Images
6/20

Jawa 42 Ivory

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Jawa 42 Key Specs
Engine294.72 cc
View all 42 specs and features

42 Ivory

42 Ivory Prices

The 42 Ivory, is listed at ₹2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

42 Ivory Mileage

All variants of the 42 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

42 Ivory Colours

The 42 Ivory is available in 15 colour options: All Star Black Matte, Asteroid Grey, Celestial Copper Dual Channel, Celestial Copper Matte, Cosmic Carbon Dual Tone, Cosmic Rock Dual Tone, Infinity Black Matte Dual Tone, Ivory, Nebula Blue, Odyssey Black, Orion Red Matte, Starship Blue Dual Tone, Voyager Red, Vega White, Sirius White.

42 Ivory Engine and Transmission

The 42 Ivory is powered by a 294.72 cc engine.

42 Ivory vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 42's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.11 Lakhs or the Jawa Perak priced ₹2 Lakhs.

42 Ivory Specs & Features

The 42 Ivory has Roadside Assistance, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Jawa 42 Ivory Price

42 Ivory

₹2.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,950
RTO
14,796
Insurance
11,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,11,546
EMI@4,547/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jawa 42 Ivory Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2071 mm
Wheelbase
1369 mm
Kerb Weight
182 kg
Height
1065 mm
Saddle Height
788 mm
Width
833 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
130 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.32 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm @ 5800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Jawa 42 Ivory EMI
EMI4,092 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,90,391
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,90,391
Interest Amount
55,144
Payable Amount
2,45,535

Jawa 42 other Variants

42 Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹1.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,431
RTO
12,754
Insurance
11,371
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,556
EMI@3,945/mo
Add to Compare
Close

42 Voyager Red Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,06,766
EMI@4,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,06,766
EMI@4,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Odyssey Black Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,06,766
EMI@4,444/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Vega White Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,14,766
EMI@4,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Asteroid Grey Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,766
EMI@4,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Odyssey Black Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,766
EMI@4,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Voyager Red Dual channel ABS Spoke wheels

₹2.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,942
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,766
EMI@4,659/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Sirius White Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,966
EMI@4,749/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,92,942
RTO
15,435
Insurance
11,935
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,312
EMI@4,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,966
EMI@4,878/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Nebula Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,966
EMI@4,878/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Starship Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
15,611
Insurance
11,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,725
EMI@4,787/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Celestial Copper Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,142
RTO
15,611
Insurance
11,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,725
EMI@4,787/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 All Star Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Infinity Black Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Cosmic Carbon Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Orion Red Matte Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,142
RTO
12,873
Insurance
18,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,29,966
EMI@4,943/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jawa 42 Alternatives

Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
42vs350
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
42vsPerak
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
42vsClassic 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
42vsHness CB350
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
42vsCB350

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Jawa Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Jawa Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details