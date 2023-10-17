Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Double Disc BS6

2.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa 42 Key Specs
Engine293 cc
View all 42 specs and features

42 Double Disc BS6 Latest Updates

42 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of 42 Double Disc BS6 in Delhi is Rs. 2.03 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Double Disc BS6

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Max Power: 26.51 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    ...Read More

    Jawa 42 Double Disc BS6 Price

    Double Disc BS6
    ₹2.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    293 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,78,357
    RTO
    14,268
    Insurance
    10,037
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,02,662
    EMI@4,356/mo
    Jawa 42 Double Disc BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Wheelbase
    1369 mm
    Kerb Weight
    172 kg
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Max Power
    26.51 PS
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    27.05 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    11:1
    Displacement
    293 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    76 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Double Cradle
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Twin Exhaust
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Jawa 42 Double Disc BS6 EMI
    EMI3,920 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,82,395
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,82,395
    Interest Amount
    52,828
    Payable Amount
    2,35,223

    Jawa 42 other Variants

    Single Disc BS6
    ₹1.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    293 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,69,415
    RTO
    13,553
    Insurance
    9,887
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,92,855
    EMI@4,145/mo
    2.1
    ₹2.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    293 cc
    View breakup

    Jawa 42 Alternatives

    Bajaj Pulsar N250

    Bajaj Pulsar N250 N250 STD

    1.39 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    42 vs Pulsar N250

