42 Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone Latest Updates
42 falls under Cruiser category and has 18 variants. The price of 42 Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.30 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone is 13.2 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 13.2 L
Max Power: 27.32 PS
Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Jawa42 Cosmic Rock Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone Price