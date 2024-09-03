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42
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JAWA
42 Orion Red Matte Colour
₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹3233
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42 Orion Red Matte Colour
Orion red matte
Explore Color Options For 42 Alternatives
Jawa 350
₹
1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
+2
Check Offers
350 Colours
Jawa 42 FJ
₹
1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Check Offers
42 FJ Colours
Jawa Perak
₹
2 Lakhs
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Perak Colours
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹
1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
+2
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Classic 350 Colours
Honda Hness CB350
₹
1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Offers
Hness CB350 Colours
Honda CB350
₹
1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Check Offers
CB350 Colours
Jawa 42 Images
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#Jawa42FJ350 launched! The prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Sept 3, 2024
Popular Jawa Bikes
Popular
Jawa 350
₹
1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jawa 42 FJ
₹
1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jawa 42 Bobber
₹
1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jawa Perak
₹
2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jawa Bikes
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Jawa 42 Colours