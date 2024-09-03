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JAWA 42 Celestial Copper Dual Channel Colour

₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3233
3.5Expert Score
4.1
38
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42 Celestial Copper Dual Channel Colour

All Star Black Matte
Asteroid Grey
Celestial Copper Dual Channel
Celestial Copper Matte
Cosmic Carbon Dual Tone
Cosmic Rock Dual Tone
Infinity Black Matte Dual Tone
Ivory
Nebula Blue
Odyssey Black
Orion Red Matte
Starship Blue Dual Tone
Voyager Red
Vega White
Sirius White
Celestial copper dual channel

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#Jawa42FJ350 launched! The prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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