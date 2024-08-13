HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesJawa42Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

Jawa 42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Jawa 42 Front Left View
1/20
Jawa 42 Front Right View
2/20
Jawa 42 Front View
3/20
Jawa 42 Left View
4/20
Jawa 42 Rear Left View
5/20
Jawa 42 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/20
3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Jawa 42 Key Specs
Engine294.72 cc
Power27.32 PS
Max Torque26.84 Nm
View all 42 specs and features

42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels Latest Updates

42 falls under Cruiser category and has 18 variants. The price of 42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels in Delhi is Rs. 2.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.2 L
  • Max Power: 27.32 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Jawa 42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels Price

    Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
    ₹2.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    294.72 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,74,942
    RTO
    12,873
    Insurance
    18,951
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,06,766
    EMI@4,444/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Jawa 42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.2 L
    Wheelbase
    1369 mm
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Saddle Height
    788 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    27.32 PS
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    26.84 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    294.72 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    76 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Rear Suspension
    Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks, 35 mm
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Jawa 42 Asteroid Grey Single channel ABS Spoke wheels EMI
    EMI4,000 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,86,089
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,86,089
    Interest Amount
    53,898
    Payable Amount
    2,39,987

    Jawa 42 other Variants

    Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
    ₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    294.72 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,72,942
    RTO
    12,873
    Insurance
    18,951
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,04,766
    EMI@4,401/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Jawa 42 Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Hunter 350 Metro Rebel

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42vsHunter 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42vsClassic 350
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42vsBullet 350
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350 DLX

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42vsHness CB350

    Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hunter 350 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Classic 350 Price in Delhi
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bullet 350 Price in Delhi
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber

    2.1 - 2.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 Bobber Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Popular Jawa Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Jawa Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      TVS Jupiter 110

      TVS Jupiter 110

      73,700 - 87,250
      Check Latest Offers
      Ola Electric Roadster

      Ola Electric Roadster

      74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      BSA Gold Star 650

      BSA Gold Star 650

      3 - 3.35 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Jawa 42

      Jawa 42

      1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Deltic M Plus

      Deltic M Plus

      65,490 - 90,990
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Hero Electric AE-29

      Hero Electric AE-29

      85,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Moto Guzzi V9

      Moto Guzzi V9

      14 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yezdi Motorcycles Streetfighter

      Yezdi Motorcycles Streetfighter

      2.29 - 2.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details