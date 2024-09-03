|Engine
|334 cc
The 42 FJ Red Silver, is listed at ₹2.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 42 FJ offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 42 FJ Red Silver is available in 6 colour options: Aurora Green, Chrome, Matte Black With Black Clad, Matte Black With Red Clad, Nebula Blue, Red.
The 42 FJ Red Silver is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the 42 FJ's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Jawa 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.11 Lakhs.
The 42 FJ Red Silver has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.