HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesJawa42 FJDual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad

Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad

Jawa 42 FJ Front Right View
1/16
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Left View
2/16
Jawa 42 FJ Rear Right View
3/16
Jawa 42 FJ Cooling System
4/16
Jawa 42 FJ Engine
5/16
Jawa 42 FJ Front Brake View
6/16
2.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jawa 42 FJ Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Power28.76 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque29.62 Nm @ 6000 rpm
View all 42 FJ specs and features

42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad Latest Updates

42 FJ falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of 42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.44

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Max Power: 28.76 bhp @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    ...Read More

    Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad Price

    Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad
    ₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,20,142
    RTO
    17,611
    Insurance
    6,274
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,44,027
    EMI@5,245/mo
    Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    178 mm
    Wheelbase
    1440 mm
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    28.76 bhp @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    29.62 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    81 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Double Cradle
    Front Suspension
    Twin shock absorber with 5-step adjustment pre load
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic forks
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    No
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tachometer
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Geo Fencing
    No
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    MF Battery
    Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad EMI
    EMI4,721 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,19,624
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,19,624
    Interest Amount
    63,611
    Payable Amount
    2,83,235

    Jawa 42 FJ other Variants

    Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke
    ₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,99,142
    RTO
    15,931
    Insurance
    5,675
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,20,748
    EMI@4,745/mo
    View more Variants

    Jawa 42 FJ Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals

    2 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 FJvsClassic 350
    Jawa 42

    Jawa 42 Starship Blue Dual channel ABS Alloy wheels Dual Tone

    1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 FJvs42
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Black Gold

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 FJvsBullet 350
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel

    2.1 - 2.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 FJvs42 Bobber
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350 Legacy Edition

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 FJvsHness CB350

