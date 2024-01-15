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42 FJ
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JAWA
42 FJ Matte Black With Black Clad Colour
₹2.02 - 2.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
4.8
4
Review & Win ₹2000
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42 FJ Matte Black With Black Clad Colour
Matte black with black clad
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Jawa 42 FJ Images
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Jawa 42 FJ Colours