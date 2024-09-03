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42 FJPriceMileageSpecifications
Jawa 42 FJ Front Right View
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Jawa 42 FJ Rear Left View
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Jawa 42 FJ Rear Right View
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Jawa 42 FJ Cooling System
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Jawa 42 FJ Engine
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Jawa 42 FJ Front Brake View
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Jawa 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Jawa 42 FJ Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all 42 FJ specs and features

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue Prices

The 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue, is listed at ₹2.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue Mileage

All variants of the 42 FJ offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue Colours

The 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue is available in 6 colour options: Aurora Green, Chrome, Matte Black With Black Clad, Matte Black With Red Clad, Nebula Blue, Red.

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue Engine and Transmission

The 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue is powered by a 334 cc engine.

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 42 FJ's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Jawa Perak priced ₹2 Lakhs.

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue Specs & Features

The 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Jawa 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue Price

42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,942
RTO
16,635
Insurance
12,187
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,764
EMI@5,089/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jawa 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Saddle Height
797 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-18 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
Front Tyre Pressure
23 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.17 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
29.62 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorber with 5-step Adjustable Pre load
Front Suspension
41 mm, Telescopic Forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
4 Years or 50,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Jawa 42 FJ All Stars Nebula Blue EMI
EMI4,580 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,13,087
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,13,087
Interest Amount
61,717
Payable Amount
2,74,804

Jawa 42 FJ other Variants

42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,01,942
RTO
16,155
Insurance
12,086
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,30,183
EMI@4,948/mo
Add to Compare
Close

42 FJ Red Silver

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,01,942
RTO
16,155
Insurance
12,086
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,30,183
EMI@4,948/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Black Clad

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,942
RTO
16,635
Insurance
12,187
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,764
EMI@5,089/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 FJ Dual Channel Deep Black Matte Red Clad

₹2.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,942
RTO
16,635
Insurance
12,187
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,764
EMI@5,089/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 FJ All Stars Chrome

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,15,942
RTO
17,275
Insurance
12,321
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,45,538
EMI@5,278/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jawa 42 FJ Alternatives

Honda CB350

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1.97 - 2 Lakhs
42 FJvsCB350
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
42 FJvsPerak
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Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
+2
42 FJvs350
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs
42 FJvs42 Bobber
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
42 FJvsGoan Classic 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
42 FJvsHness CB350

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