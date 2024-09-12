HT Auto
Jawa 42 [2018-2024]
Jawa 42 [2018-2024]
Jawa 42 [2018-2024]
Jawa 42 [2018-2024]
Jawa 42 [2018-2024]
Jawa 42 [2018-2024]
Jawa 42 [2018-2024] Specifications

1.98 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Jawa 42 [2018-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Jawa 42 [2018-2024] Specs

Jawa 42 [2018-2024] comes with 293 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 42 [2018-2024] starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa 42 [2018-2024] sits in the

Jawa 42 [2018-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2071 mm
Wheelbase
1369 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Height
1065 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
833 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
130 kmph
Max Power
27.32 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF Battery

Jawa 42 [2018-2024] News

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ 350 are two neo-retro roadsters from competing brands. The Hunter 350 is available at a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh and the Jawa 42 FJ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh.
Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one to buy
12 Sept 2024
The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and it gets the updated 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Jaw 350.
Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know
8 Sept 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Which one to go for
7 Sept 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets 5 colour options
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 deliveries to begin on October 2
4 Sept 2024
With the back to back launch of Jawa 42 FJ and Royal Enfield Classic 350 models in short span, India's retro motorcycle segment has been rejuvenated with a refreshing touch.
Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets refreshing touch
4 Sept 2024
