Jawa 42 [2018-2024]

JAWA 42 [2018-2024]

DISCONTINUED
1.98 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last recorded price
Jawa 42 [2018-2024] Key Specs
Engine293.0 cc
Mileage33.0 kmpl
Max Speed130 kmph
View all 42 [2018-2024] specs and features

About Jawa 42 [2018-2024]

Latest Update

  • Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one to buy
  • Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know

    • Jawa 42

    Jawa 42 Launch Date:

    For all lovers of cruiser bikes, Jawa 42 comes out as a good option. Returning to the Indian market after more than two decades, the Jawa motorcycles, including Jawa 42 were re-launched in 2018. The last updated version was launched in 2021.

    Jawa 42 Price:

    The bike comes in one variant and comes with an ex-showroom (New Delhi) price of Rs 1,98,142.

    Jawa 42 Features:

    It looks muscular and stylish in terms of its looks and the matt finish adds to the ruggedness of the cruiser bike. The headlamp gets a new black grille, which may attract polarising views. Moving away from the spoke set-up, Jawa 42 now has black alloy wheels. It’s not a feature-rich bike, but the stuff that you get includes a digital odometer, analogue speedometer, digital tripmeter, low fuel and oil indicator, and low battery indicator. Though the headlamp is halogen, the taillight is LED-equipped. All-Star Black, Orion Red, and Sirius White are three colours Jawa 42 is offering to customers.

    Jawa 42 Performance:

    The 293-cc bike has a liquid-cooled engine and can generate 27.33 Ps maximum torque with 27.02 Nm peak power. Jawa 42 comes with the six-speed manual gearbox. The braking duties are fulfilled by dual-channel anti-braking system (ABS). As far as suspension duties are concerned, the frontal part has a telescopic hydraulic fork, while the rear part is twin shock hydraulic. The top speed is somewhere around 125-132 kmph. Expect a mileage in the range 30-34 kmpl.

    Jawa 42 Capacity:

    It can store 14 litres of petrol. It weighs 172 kg (kerb). It has altered the seat padding and there is a pillion grabrail to add to the comfort of the rider and pillion.

    Jawa 42 Rivals:

    The main competition will come from cruiser bikes such as Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda H'ness CB350, and Benelli Imperiale 400. However, Bajaj Dominar 250 and Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 will present challenges to Jawa 42.

    Jawa 42 [2018-2024] Alternatives

    Jawa 42 [2018-2024] Variants

    Jawa 42 [2018-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa 42 [2018-2024] comes in 2 variants. Jawa 42 [2018-2024]'s top variant is Dual Tone.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    Engine
    293 cc
    Max Speed
    130 km
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    ₹1.98 Lakhs*
    Engine
    293 cc
    Max Speed
    130 km
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    feature icon
    Low Battery Indicator
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Jawa 42 [2018-2024] Specifications and Features

    Max Power27.32 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage33.0 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine293.0 cc
    Max Speed130 kmph
    View all 42 [2018-2024] specs and features

    Jawa 42 [2018-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Jawa 42 [2018-2024]
    		Jawa 42 FJRoyal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Jawa 42 BobberHonda Hness CB350Royal Enfield Meteor 350Triumph Speed 400Jawa 42
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.98 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
    ₹2 - 2.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    ₹1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.1 - 2.29 Lakhs
    ₹2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    ₹2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs
    ₹2.34 Lakhs
    ₹1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    3.8 out of 5
    -
    -
    3.5 out of 5
    Engine
    293 cc
    334 cc
    349 cc
    349.34 cc
    349-38 cc
    334 cc
    348 cc
    349 cc
    398.15 cc
    294.72 cc
    Mileage
    33 kmpl
    -
    35 kmpl
    36.2 kmpl
    37 kmpl
    30.6 kmpl
    45.8 kmpl
    41.9 kmpl
    30 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    -
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

      Jawa 42 [2018-2024] News

      The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ 350 are two neo-retro roadsters from competing brands. The Hunter 350 is available at a starting ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh and the Jawa 42 FJ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh.
      Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one to buy
      12 Sept 2024
      The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and it gets the updated 334 cc single-cylinder engine from the Jaw 350.
      Want to buy a Jawa 42 FJ 350? : Five key highlights you should know
      8 Sept 2024
      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
      Jawa 42 FJ vs Jawa 42: Which one to go for
      7 Sept 2024
      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets 5 colour options
      New Jawa 42 FJ 350 deliveries to begin on October 2
      4 Sept 2024
      With the back to back launch of Jawa 42 FJ and Royal Enfield Classic 350 models in short span, India's retro motorcycle segment has been rejuvenated with a refreshing touch.
      Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets refreshing touch
      4 Sept 2024
      View all
       Jawa 42 [2018-2024] News

      Jawa 42 [2018-2024] related Videos

      The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
      New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
      5 Sept 2024
      Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
      Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
      22 May 2023
      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      View all
       
      Jawa 42 [2018-2024] FAQs

      Jawa 42 [2018-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for 42 [2018-2024] was Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The top variant of Jawa 42 [2018-2024] was Dual Tonewith the last recorded price of Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Jawa 42 [2018-2024] offered a mileage of 33.0 kmpl.
      Jawa 42 [2018-2024] has been discontinued but Jawa 42 FJ, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 are the top competitors of Jawa 42 [2018-2024].

