Jawa 42



Jawa 42 Launch Date:



For all lovers of cruiser bikes, Jawa 42 comes out as a good option. Returning to the Indian market after more than two decades, the Jawa motorcycles, including Jawa 42 were re-launched in 2018. The last updated version was launched in 2021.



Jawa 42 Price:



The bike comes in one variant and comes with an ex-showroom (New Delhi) price of Rs 1,98,142.



Jawa 42 Features:



It looks muscular and stylish in terms of its looks and the matt finish adds to the ruggedness of the cruiser bike. The headlamp gets a new black grille, which may attract polarising views. Moving away from the spoke set-up, Jawa 42 now has black alloy wheels. It’s not a feature-rich bike, but the stuff that you get includes a digital odometer, analogue speedometer, digital tripmeter, low fuel and oil indicator, and low battery indicator. Though the headlamp is halogen, the taillight is LED-equipped. All-Star Black, Orion Red, and Sirius White are three colours Jawa 42 is offering to customers.



Jawa 42 Performance:



The 293-cc bike has a liquid-cooled engine and can generate 27.33 Ps maximum torque with 27.02 Nm peak power. Jawa 42 comes with the six-speed manual gearbox. The braking duties are fulfilled by dual-channel anti-braking system (ABS). As far as suspension duties are concerned, the frontal part has a telescopic hydraulic fork, while the rear part is twin shock hydraulic. The top speed is somewhere around 125-132 kmph. Expect a mileage in the range 30-34 kmpl.



Jawa 42 Capacity:



It can store 14 litres of petrol. It weighs 172 kg (kerb). It has altered the seat padding and there is a pillion grabrail to add to the comfort of the rider and pillion.



Jawa 42 Rivals:



The main competition will come from cruiser bikes such as Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda H'ness CB350, and Benelli Imperiale 400. However, Bajaj Dominar 250 and Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 will present challenges to Jawa 42.