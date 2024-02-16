Jawa 350 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jawa 350 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jawa 350 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Jawa 350 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jawa 350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Jawa 350 STD ₹ 2.44 Lakhs