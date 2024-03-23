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IVOOMI ENERGY
S1 Grey Colour
₹54,999 - 84,999*
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EMIs starting from ₹1115
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S1 Grey Colour
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Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
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Xmen 2.0 Colours
Zelio Legender
₹
65,000 - 79,000
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Legender Colours
Tunwal Lithino Li
₹
74,990
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Lithino Li Colours
Kinetic Green Zoom
₹
71,531 - 78,776
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Raftaar Electrica
₹
70,900 - 79,900
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Hayasa Daksha
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74,050
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iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
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84,999 - 1.05 Lakhs*
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