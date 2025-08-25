Super ScoutPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Indian Super Scout Right View
INDIAN Super Scout

₹16.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Indian Super Scout Price:

Indian Super Scout is priced at Rs. 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Super Scout?

The Indian Super Scout is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Super Scout?

Indian Super Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Super Scout?

Indian Super Scout rivals are Indian 101 Scout, Indian Scout Classic, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Indian Scout Rogue.

Super Scout Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1250.0 cc

Super Scout: 1250.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 104.39 ps

Super Scout: 106.4 ps

Indian Super Scout Visual Comparison

Indian Super Scout
Indian 101 Scout
Right View
Indian Super Scout Alternatives

Indian 101 Scout

15.99 Lakhs
Super Scoutvs101 Scout

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 Lakhs
Super ScoutvsScout Classic
UPCOMING

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

16.49 - 16.7 Lakhs
Super ScoutvsSportster S

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Super ScoutvsSpeed Twin 1200

Indian Scout Rogue

17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
Super ScoutvsScout Rogue

Indian Super Scout Variants

Indian Super Scout price starts at ₹ 16.15 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Super Scout STD₹16.15 Lakhs*
1250 cc
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian Super Scout Images

2 images
Indian Super Scout Specifications and Features

Max Power106.4 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque108 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Indian Super Scout comparison with similar bikes

Indian Super Scout
Indian 101 Scout
Indian Scout Classic
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Indian Scout Rogue
Indian Scout
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Indian Scout Sixty Limited
₹16.15 Lakhs*
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹14.02 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
₹17.83 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹18.77 Lakhs*
₹13.42 Lakhs*
Power
106.4 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
106.4 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
-
Power
86.17 PS
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
156 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
999 cc
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
293 kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2318 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2274 mm
Length
2324 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2320 mm
Length
2318 mm
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Super Scout EMI

STD
1250 cc | 106.4 PS
₹ 16.15 Lakhs*
STD
1250 cc | 106.4 PS
₹16.15 Lakhs*
EMI ₹27902.86/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes

Indian Super Scout FAQs

Which is the top variant of Indian Super Scout?

Indian Super Scout comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Indian Super Scout?

The Indian Super Scout boasts a 1250 cc engine, generating a max power of 106.4 PS.

How many variants does the Indian Super Scout have, and what is the price range?

The Indian Super Scout offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

