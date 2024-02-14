Indian Springfield on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 39.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Springfield top variant goes up to Rs. 40.60 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Indian Springfield on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 39.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Springfield top variant goes up to Rs. 40.60 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Indian Springfield Black Metallic and the most priced model is Indian Springfield Maroon Metallic. Visit your nearest Indian Springfield dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Indian Springfield on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Indian Springfield is mainly compared to BMW R 18 Transcontinental which starts at Rs. 31.5 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Indian Challenger which starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Indian Roadmaster Classic starting at Rs. 37.31 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Indian Springfield Black Metallic ₹ 39.96 Lakhs Indian Springfield Maroon Metallic ₹ 40.60 Lakhs