Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Price:

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is priced at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Indian Scout Sixty Bobber colour options?

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1000 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, KTM 350 EXC-F.