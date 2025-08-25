Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is priced at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes in one colour options: Black.
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1000 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, KTM 350 EXC-F.
Category Average: 1000.0 cc
Scout Sixty Bobber : 1000.0 cc
Category Average: 187.0 kmph
Scout Sixty Bobber : 140.0 kmph
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|88 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1000 cc
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹12.96 Lakhs*
₹12.9 Lakhs*
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹12.55 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
Power
-
Power
89.7 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
-
Power
135 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
104.6 PS
Power
136 PS
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
92 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
349.7 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
257 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
-
Length
2220 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2160 mm
Length
2100 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
