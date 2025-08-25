Scout Sixty Bobber PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

INDIAN Scout Sixty Bobber

₹12.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News
EMI @ ₹26339/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Price:

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is priced at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Indian Scout Sixty Bobber colour options?

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1000 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, KTM 350 EXC-F.

... Read More Read More Icon

Scout Sixty Bobber Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1000.0 cc

Scout Sixty Bobber : 1000.0 cc

Speed

Category Average: 187.0 kmph

Scout Sixty Bobber : 140.0 kmph

View all Scout Sixty Bobber Specs and Features

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout Sixty Bobber vsNightster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.05 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout Sixty Bobber vsBonneville Speedmaster
UPCOMING

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout Sixty Bobber vsBonneville Bobber

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout Sixty Bobber vsSpeed Twin 1200

KTM 350 EXC-F

12.96 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout Sixty Bobber vs350 EXC-F

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Variants

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber price starts at ₹ 12.99 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Scout Sixty Bobber STD₹12.99 Lakhs*
999 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Get variants details

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Images

10 images
View All Scout Sixty Bobber Images

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Colours

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque88 Nm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine1000 cc
Max Speed140 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scout Sixty Bobber specs and features

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comparison with similar bikes

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
KTM 350 EXC-F
Kawasaki Versys 1100
Ducati Monster
BMW F 900 XR
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
₹12.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹13.39 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.75 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.96 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.95 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.55 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹13.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
-
Power
89.7 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
-
Power
135 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
104.6 PS
Power
136 PS
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
92 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
349.7 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
895 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Kerb Weight
257 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
-
Length
2220 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2160 mm
Length
2100 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Currently viewingScout Sixty Bobber  vs NightsterScout Sixty Bobber  vs Bonneville SpeedmasterScout Sixty Bobber  vs Bonneville BobberScout Sixty Bobber  vs Speed Twin 1200Scout Sixty Bobber  vs 350 EXC-FScout Sixty Bobber  vs Versys 1100Scout Sixty Bobber  vs MonsterScout Sixty Bobber  vs F 900 XRScout Sixty Bobber  vs Ninja 1100SX
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
See All Indian Dealers in Delhi
Get Dealers details

Popular Indian Bikes

View all Indian Bikes
View all Upcoming Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber EMI

Select Variant:
STD
999 cc |
₹ 12.99 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
999 cc |
₹12.99 Lakhs*
EMI ₹21929.8/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber FAQs

Which is the top variant of Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Indian Scout Sixty Bobber ?

The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber boasts a 1000 cc engine.

How many variants does the Indian Scout Sixty Bobber have, and what is the price range?

The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Hero Glamour X

₹89,999 - 99,999
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

₹18.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

₹1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

₹2.1 - 2.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

KTM 160 Duke

₹1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹83,251 - 86,551
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Xtreme 125R

₹98,425 - 1.02 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

TVS RTX 300

₹2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Hero Electric AE-29

₹85,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

KTM 390 SMC R

₹3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesIndian BikesIndian Scout Sixty Bobber