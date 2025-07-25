Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Price:

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1000.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, BMW F 750 GS, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

What is the mileage of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).