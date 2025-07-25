Scout Bobber SixtySpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
UPCOMING
View all Images

INDIAN Scout Bobber Sixty

₹12 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Price:

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1000.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, BMW F 750 GS, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

What is the mileage of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Scout Bobber Sixty Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1000.0 cc

Scout Bobber Sixty: 1000.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.88 kmpl

Scout Bobber Sixty: 25.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 187.0 kmph

Scout Bobber Sixty: 140.0 kmph

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
View similar Bikes

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.05 - 12.85 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
View similar Bikes

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
View similar Bikes

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

11.95 Lakhs
View similar Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Variants

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty price is expected to start at ₹ 12 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Scout Bobber Sixty STD₹12 Lakhs*
1000 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Images

12 images
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage25.0 kmpl
Engine1000.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed140 Kmph
Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty FAQs

What is the expected price of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 1000.0 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty features a 1000.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty faces competition from the likes of Harley-Davidson Nightster and Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster in the 1000.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from Indian Scout Bobber Sixty?

The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

