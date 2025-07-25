Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is priced at Rs. 12 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Scout Bobber Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1000.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, BMW F 750 GS, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
Category Average: 1000.0 cc
Scout Bobber Sixty: 1000.0 cc
Category Average: 21.88 kmpl
Scout Bobber Sixty: 25.0 kmpl
Category Average: 187.0 kmph
Scout Bobber Sixty: 140.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine
|1000.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|140 Kmph
