Scout ClassicPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Indian Scout Classic Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

INDIAN Scout Classic

₹14.02 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
EMI @ ₹28428/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

Indian Scout Classic Price:

Indian Scout Classic is priced at Rs. 14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Classic?

The Indian Scout Classic is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Classic?

Indian Scout Classic comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Classic?

Indian Scout Classic rivals are Indian 101 Scout, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Harley-Davidson Nightster.

... Read More Read More Icon

Scout Classic Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

Scout Classic: 1250.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 98.08 ps

Scout Classic: 106.4 ps

View all Scout Classic Specs and Features

Indian Scout Classic Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Scout Classic.
VS
Indian Scout Classic
Indian 101 Scout
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Tap here to expand

Indian Scout Classic Alternatives

Indian 101 Scout

15.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout Classicvs101 Scout

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout ClassicvsSport Scout Sixty
UPCOMING

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

16.49 - 16.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout ClassicvsSportster S

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout ClassicvsSpeed Twin 1200

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Scout ClassicvsNightster

Indian Scout Classic Variants

Indian Scout Classic price starts at ₹ 14.02 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Scout Classic STD₹14.02 Lakhs*
1250 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Get variants details

Indian Scout Classic Images

2 images
View All Scout Classic Images

Indian Scout Classic Specifications and Features

Max Power106.4 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque108 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scout Classic specs and features

Indian Scout Classic comparison with similar bikes

Indian Scout Classic
Indian 101 Scout
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
BMW F900 GS
₹14.02 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹15.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹13.28 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.75 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹13.39 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹12.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹13.75 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
106.4 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
86.17 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
-
Power
78 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
104.6 PS
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
93 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
895 cc
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Length
2318 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2265 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
-
Length
2220 mm
Length
2270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Currently viewingScout Classic vs 101 ScoutScout Classic vs Sport Scout SixtyScout Classic vs Sportster SScout Classic vs Speed Twin 1200Scout Classic vs NightsterScout Classic vs Scout Sixty Bobber Scout Classic vs Bonneville SpeedmasterScout Classic vs Bonneville BobberScout Classic vs F900 GS
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
See All Indian Dealers in Delhi
Get Dealers details

Popular Indian Bikes

View all Indian Bikes
View all Upcoming Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Classic EMI

Select Variant:
STD
1250 cc | 106.4 PS
₹ 14.02 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
1250 cc | 106.4 PS
₹14.02 Lakhs*
EMI ₹24220.99/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes

Indian Scout Classic FAQs

Which is the top variant of Indian Scout Classic?

Indian Scout Classic comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Indian Scout Classic?

The Indian Scout Classic boasts a 1250 cc engine, generating a max power of 106.4 PS.

How many variants does the Indian Scout Classic have, and what is the price range?

The Indian Scout Classic offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 14.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Hero Glamour X

₹89,999 - 99,999
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Bob

₹18.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

₹1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

₹2.1 - 2.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

KTM 160 Duke

₹1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹83,251 - 86,551
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Xtreme 125R

₹98,425 - 1.02 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

TVS RTX 300

₹2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Hero Electric AE-29

₹85,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

KTM 390 SMC R

₹3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesIndian BikesIndian Scout Classic