Indian Scout Bobber on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 19.12 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Scout Bobber top variant goes up to Rs. 19.26 Lakhs in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is Indian Scout Bobber Black Metallic and the most priced model is Indian Scout Bobber Icon Indy Red.
Indian Scout Bobber on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Scout Bobber is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in New Delhi, Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in New Delhi and Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Custom 1250 starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Scout Bobber Black Metallic ₹ 19.12 Lakhs Indian Scout Bobber Black Smoke ₹ 19.13 Lakhs Indian Scout Bobber Maroon Metallic Smoke ₹ 19.24 Lakhs Indian Scout Bobber Icon Indy Red ₹ 19.26 Lakhs
