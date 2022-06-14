Saved Articles

Indian Chieftain Elite On Road Price in New Delhi

41.81 Lakhs*
New Delhi
Chieftain Elite Price in New Delhi

Indian Chieftain Elite on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 41.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Indian Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke₹ 41.81 Lakhs
Indian Chieftain Elite Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Heavy Metal Smoke
₹41.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1890 cc
38,00,000
3,04,000
77,475
41,81,475
Indian Chieftain Elite News

The new Indian Chieftain Elite gets a custom-designed paint scheme along with several new features.
Limited-edition Indian Chieftain Elite breaks cover, might come to India
14 Jun 2022
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)
Interim Budget 2024: Govt to boost EV growth with supportive infrastructure
1 Feb 2024
Led by Maruti, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor, car sales in India in November was the highest ever at 3.34 lakh units.
Indians bought more cars, two-wheelers than ever last month, says auto manufacturers' body
12 Dec 2023
Videos

HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
View all
 

