INDIAN 101 Scout

₹15.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Indian 101 Scout Price:

Indian 101 Scout is priced at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian 101 Scout?

The Indian 101 Scout is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian 101 Scout?

Indian 101 Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian 101 Scout?

Indian 101 Scout rivals are Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Rogue.

101 Scout Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

101 Scout: 1250.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 103.97 ps

101 Scout: 112.54 ps

Indian 101 Scout Visual Comparison

Indian 101 Scout
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Indian 101 Scout Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

16.49 - 16.7 Lakhs
Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 Lakhs
UPCOMING

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Indian Scout

17.83 - 18.33 Lakhs
Indian Scout Rogue

17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
Indian 101 Scout Variants

Indian 101 Scout price starts at ₹ 15.99 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
101 Scout STD₹15.99 Lakhs*
1250 cc
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian 101 Scout Images

2 images
Indian 101 Scout Specifications and Features

Max Power112.54 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque109 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
Indian 101 Scout EMI

Explore Other Options

Indian 101 Scout FAQs

