Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is available in 1 variant - Vitpilen 401 STD.
Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 373.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Honda CBR300R, KTM 250 Duke, Zontes 350R, TVS Apache RR 310.
Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Max Power
|43.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|35 Nm
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|373.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 features a 373.0 cc engine delivering a powerful 43.5 PS. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
