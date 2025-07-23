Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Specs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
UPCOMING
HUSQVARNA Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹2.8 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Price:

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is available in 1 variant - Vitpilen 401 STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 373.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Honda CBR300R, KTM 250 Duke, Zontes 350R, TVS Apache RR 310.

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 313.0 cc

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401: 373.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 31.83 kmpl

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401: 25.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 35.91 ps

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401: 43.5 ps

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Alternatives

KTM 390 Duke

2.97 Lakhs
CFMoto 300NK

2.29 Lakhs
UPCOMING

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
KTM 250 Duke

2.3 Lakhs
Zontes 350R

2.79 Lakhs Onwards
TVS Apache RR 310

2.75 - 3 Lakhs
Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Variants

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 price is expected to start at ₹ 2.8 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Vitpilen 401 STD₹2.8 Lakhs*
373.2 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock: Digital
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Images

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Specifications and Features

Max Power43.5 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque35 Nm
Mileage25.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightYes
Engine373.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Husqvarna Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
KTM Delhi West, Uttam Nagar
Shop No. 5, Om Vihar Phase 1,Opp. Metro Pillar No. 702,Delhi 110059
+91 - 9.58E+19
Dwarka KTM, Dwarka
K-1/8/A2, Road Number -201,Main Rajapuri RoadDelhi 110075
+91 - 9999125152
Lajpat Nagar KTM, Lajpat Nagar
K96, Central Market,Delhi 110024
+91 - 8860064814
Dilshad Garden KTM, Dilshad Garden
A1 JHILMIL INDUSTRIAL AREA MAIN GT ROAD EAST DELHI, Delhi 110095
+91 - 7289967990
South Delhi KTM, Vasant Vihar
36, Community Centre,Near PVR Cinema,Vasant Lok,Delhi 110057
+91 - 9910399174
Connaught Place KTM, Connaught Place
L1, Ground Floor,Plot No: 3, 4,Outerwing,Delhi 110001
+91 - 9560090701
Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 FAQs

What is the expected price of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 373.0 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 features a 373.0 cc engine delivering a powerful 43.5 PS. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 faces competition from the likes of KTM 390 Duke and CFMoto 300NK in the 373.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 offers a mileage of 25.0 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

