Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Price:

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is available in 1 variant - Vitpilen 401 STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 373.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Honda CBR300R, KTM 250 Duke, Zontes 350R, TVS Apache RR 310.

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401?

Husqvarna Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).