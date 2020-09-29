HT Auto
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Specifications

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 starting price is Rs. 1,84,192 in India. Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.84 - 2.11 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Specs

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 comes with 248.76 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 30.97, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 9 ...Read More

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Svartpilen 250 STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg
Saddle Height
842 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
8.64s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.62m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
6.60s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
5.59s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.91s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.45s
Quarter Mile
16.48 s @ 119.24 kmph
Highway Mileage
30.97
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.70m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
32.86m
City Mileage
32.44
Max Power
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
248.76 cc
Clutch
A & S Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Split Trellis Frame, Powder Coated
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Husqvarna Sv... vs Hunter 350
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Husqvarna Sv... vs Ronin
Keeway SR 250

Keeway SR 250

1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Husqvarna Sv... vs SR 250
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen

1.5 - 1.6 Lakhs
Check Bullet 350 Next Gen details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 201

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 201

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Husqvarna Svartpilen 201 details
View similar Bikes

Husqvarna Motorcycles News

Svartpilen translates to black arrow in the Swedish language. Bike: Svartpilen 250. Image: Prashant Singh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 road test review: The Swedish duo
29 Sept 2020
The Husqvarna twins - Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250.
Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna motorcycles at introductory price of 1.80 lakh
25 Feb 2020
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Variants & Price List

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 price starts at ₹ 1.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 comes in 1 variants. Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 top variant price is ₹ 1.84 Lakhs.

Svartpilen 250 STD
1.84 Lakhs*
248.76 cc
30.97
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Husqvarna Motorcycles Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Husqvarna Motorcycles Bikes

Trending Husqvarna Motorcycles Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Husqvarna Motorcycles Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details