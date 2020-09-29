Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 comes with 248.76 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 30.97, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 9 litres. The price of Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less