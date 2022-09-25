HT Auto

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 On Road Price in Peddepuram

1.84 - 2.11 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Peddepuram are not available.
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Variant Wise Price List

Svartpilen 250 STD
₹2.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
248.76 cc
30.0 kmpl
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,10,650
RTO
16,852
Insurance
10,580
On-Road Price in Peddepuram
2,38,082
EMI@5,117/mo
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Specifications and Features
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg
Saddle Height
842 mm

