Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Right View
1/4
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Headlight View
2/4
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Seat View
3/4
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Speedometer View
4/4

HUSQVARNA Vitpilen 401

Exp. Launch on 23 Jul 2025
2.8 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Vitpilen 401 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 313.0 cc

Vitpilen 401: 373.2 cc

Power

Category Average: 36.03 ps

Vitpilen 401: 43.5 ps

About Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

Vitpilen 401 Launch Date

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to launch on 23rd Jul 2025.

Vitpilen 401 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.8 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 373.2 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol

Vitpilen 401 Rivals

BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, CFMoto 300SR, Bajaj Dominar 400 and Keeway K300 N are sought to be the major rivals to Husqvarna Vitpilen 401.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Images

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Image 1
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Image 2
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Image 3
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Image 4
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Specifications and Features

Max Power43.5 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine373.2 cc

Husqvarna News

A range of customisation options technical are offered as technical accessories to tailor the bike to individual preferences.
2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 unveiled with new features and design
4 Oct 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
The limited-period offer brings three years of extended warranty coverage across all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles from April 1, 2024
KTM & Husqvarna bikes get extended warranty free for up to 5 years. Here’s how
12 Apr 2024
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was originally announced to get Pirelli Scorpio Rally STR dual-purpose tyres
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to get Apollo Tramplr tyres instead of Pirellis. Here’s why
5 Apr 2024
The Svartpilen 801 is the flagship motorcycle for Husqvarna.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 makes global debut
21 Mar 2024
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 FAQs

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.8 Lakhs.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 is expected to launch on 23rd Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 373.2 cc segment.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 features a 373.2 cc engine delivering a powerful 43.5 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 faces competition from the likes of BMW G 310 R and KTM 390 Duke in the 373.2 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

