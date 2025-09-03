Svartpilen 401PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Front Right View
HUSQVARNA Svartpilen 401

₹2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price:

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is priced at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 colour options?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 398.63 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 rivals are Zontes GK350, Triumph Thruxton 400, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Bear 650, Keeway K-Light 250V.

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comes with a mileage of 29 kmpl (Company claimed).

Svartpilen 401 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 440.0 cc

Svartpilen 401: 398.63 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 29.64 kmpl

Svartpilen 401: 29 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 39.09 ps

Svartpilen 401: 46.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 156.0 kmph

Svartpilen 401: 160.0 kmph

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Visual Comparison

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Triumph Thruxton 400
Front Right View
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Alternatives

Zontes GK350

3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Svartpilen 401vsGK350

Triumph Thruxton 400

2.74 Lakhs
Svartpilen 401vsThruxton 400
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.19 - 3.49 Lakhs
Svartpilen 401vsContinental GT 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Svartpilen 401vsBear 650

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Svartpilen 401vsK-Light 250V

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Variants

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 price starts at ₹ 2.98 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Svartpilen 401 STD₹2.98 Lakhs*
398.63 cc
160 kmph
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
4 out of 5

Pros

More versatile than the KTM 390 Duke. Allows for a comfier rideShorter seat height will be more inviting for riders, along with larger proportionsOne of the well-designed motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment

Cons

Not as feature-rich as the KTM 390 DukeMultiple riding modes are missed and would've added a wider safety netThe tube tyres may be a hindrance for long rides

Swedish bike maker Husqvarna made its India debut in 2020 with the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, and these were visually stunning motorcycles, they weren't the most brisk sellers. First, Husqvarna brought the rather bland 250 cc bikes, which were either too tall or too compact. The brand is on a course correction now and we finally get the new generation Svartpilen 401, alongside the new Vitpilen 250. The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the manufacturer's iteration of what should be a scrambler and we recently rode in and around Pune. Is the new Svartpilen 401 finally the motorcycle fit for Indian enthusiasts? Let’s find out.

(Also read: 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Images

5 images
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Colours

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Specifications and Features

Max Power46 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque39 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage29 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine398.63 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comparison with similar bikes

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Zontes GK350
Triumph Thruxton 400
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Bear 650
Keeway K-Light 250V
BSA Gold Star 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
QJ Motor SRV 300
Harley-Davidson X440
₹2.98 Lakhs*
₹3.37 Lakhs*
₹2.74 Lakhs*
₹3.19 Lakhs*
₹3.39 Lakhs*
₹2.89 Lakhs*
₹3 Lakhs*
₹3.03 Lakhs*
₹3.19 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.0
14 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
46 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
90 Reviews
Power
46 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
47.4 PS
Power
47.4 PS
Power
18.9 PS
Power
45.6 PS
Power
47.4 PS
Power
30.72 PS
Power
27.37 PS
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
32 Nm
Torque
37.5 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
56.5 Nm
Torque
19 Nm
Torque
55 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
26 Nm
Torque
38 Nm
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
398 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
648 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
652 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
440 cc
Kerb Weight
171.2 kg
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
214 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
179 Kg
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg
Length
-
Length
2070 mm
Length
-
Length
2119 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2230 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2119 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
2168 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
398.63 cc | 46 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹ 2.93 Lakhs*
STD
398.63 cc | 46 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹2.93 Lakhs*
EMI ₹5275/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 FAQs

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 offers a mileage of 29 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cafe Racer Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 boasts a 398.63 cc engine, generating a max power of 46 PS.

How many variants does the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 have, and what is the price range?

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

