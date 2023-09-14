Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.72 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 2.72 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Jaipur, KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Jaipur and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 STD ₹ 2.72 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price