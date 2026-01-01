hamburger icon
Hop Electric OXO
1/16
Hop Electric OXO
2/16
Hop Electric OXO
3/16
Hop Electric OXO
4/16
Hop Electric OXO
5/16
Hop Electric OXO
6/16

Hop Electric OXO Prime

1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
OXO Prime

OXO Prime Prices

The OXO Prime, is priced at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

OXO Prime Range

The OXO Prime offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

OXO Prime Colours

The OXO Prime is available in 5 colour options: Candy Red, Electric Yellow, Midnight Blue, True Black, Twilight Grey.

OXO Prime Battery & Range

OXO Prime vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the OXO Prime include the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma priced between ₹1.27 Lakhs - 1.37 Lakhs and the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.

OXO Prime Specs & Features

The OXO Prime has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Hop Electric OXO Prime Price

OXO Prime

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,499
Insurance
5,655
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,154
EMI@2,991/mo
Hop Electric OXO Prime Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2100 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1065 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
793 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
6s
Range
120 km
Max Speed
82 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic spring-loaded shock absorber
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic Forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
13 Degree
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off board charger
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 inch Smart LCD Display with IP67 rating

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hop Electric OXO Prime EMI
EMI2,692 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,25,238
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,25,238
Interest Amount
36,273
Payable Amount
1,61,511

Hop Electric OXO other Variants

OXO STD

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,922
Insurance
5,556
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,478
EMI@2,869/mo
Add to Compare
Close

OXO X

₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,999
Insurance
6,146
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,67,145
EMI@3,593/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

