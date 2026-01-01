The OXO Prime, is priced at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The OXO Prime offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The OXO Prime is available in 5 colour options: Candy Red, Electric Yellow, Midnight Blue, True Black, Twilight Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the OXO Prime include the Oben Rorr EZ Sigma priced between ₹1.27 Lakhs - 1.37 Lakhs and the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.
The OXO Prime has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.