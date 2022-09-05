Hop Electric OXO on road price in South Garo Hills starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. The on road price for Hop Electric OXO top variant goes up to Rs. 1.86 Lakhs in South Garo Hills. Hop Electric OXO on road price in South Garo Hills starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. The on road price for Hop Electric OXO top variant goes up to Rs. 1.86 Lakhs in South Garo Hills. The lowest price model is Hop Electric OXO STD and the most priced model is Hop Electric OXO X. Visit your nearest Hop Electric OXO dealers and showrooms in South Garo Hills for best offers. Hop Electric OXO on road price breakup in South Garo Hills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Hop Electric OXO STD ₹ 1.71 Lakhs Hop Electric OXO X ₹ 1.86 Lakhs