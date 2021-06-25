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DISCONTINUED

HOP ELECTRIC LYF Royal Red Colour

₹66,535 - 81,345*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hop Electric LYF is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Specs
Colours
Variants

LYF Royal Red Colour

Royal red

Hop Electric LYF Images

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