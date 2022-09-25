HT Auto

Hop Electric LEO On Road Price in Mahoba

1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23

Hop Electric LEO On Road Price in Mahoba

72,818 - 87,516
*On-Road PriceMahoba
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Hop Electric LEO Variant Wise Price List

Basic
₹ 72,818*On-Road Price
250 W
25 kmph
75 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,818
On-Road Price in Mahoba
72,818
EMI@1,565/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Extended
₹ 87,516*On-Road Price
2500 W
60 kmph
120 km/charge
View breakup
Hop Electric LEO Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Basic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
180 kg
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1940 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Height
1180 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
720 mm
Underseat storage
19.5 L

Latest Bikes

Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W1751.47 - 1.49 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Suzuki Katana
Suzuki Katana13.65 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 4004.99 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Vario 160
Honda Vario 1601.3 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Honda ADV 350
Honda ADV 3502.99 Lakh Exp. Price* Check Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 6503.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
Emflux Motors Emflux Two4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details