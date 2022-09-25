Saved Articles
Hop Electric Bikes
Hop Electric LEO
On Road Price in Angamaly
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Hop Electric
LEO
On Road Price in Angamaly
Share
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23
Hop Electric
LEO
On Road Price in Angamaly
Share
₹72,818 - 87,516
*On-Road Price
Angamaly
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Hop Electric
LEO
Variant Wise Price List
Basic
₹ 72,818*
On-Road Price
250 W
25 kmph
75 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹72,818
On-Road Price in Angamaly
₹72,818
EMI@1,565/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Extended
₹ 87,516*
On-Road Price
2500 W
60 kmph
120 km/charge
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
Hop Electric
LEO
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Basic
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Load Capacity
180 kg
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1940 mm
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Height
1180 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
720 mm
Underseat storage
19.5 L
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
