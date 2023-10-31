HT Auto
Honda XL750 Transalp On Road Price in Panvel

Honda XL750 Transalp Right View
1/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Front View
2/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Seat View
3/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Wheel View
4/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Windshield View
5/5
11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Panvel
XL750 Transalp Price in Panvel

Honda XL750 Transalp on road price in Panvel starts from Rs. 11.11 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda XL750 Transalp STD₹ 11.11 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda XL750 Transalp Variant Wise Price List in Panvel

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹11.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
755 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,00,000
Insurance
11,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Panvel)
11,11,000
EMI@23,880/mo
Honda XL750 Transalp News

Honda XL750 Transalp uses a parallel twin engine
Honda XL750 Transalp delivery timeline unveiled
31 Oct 2023
Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route.
Honda 2Wheelers launches XL750 Transalp adventure tourer. Check price, specs
30 Oct 2023
Honda Transalp gets design inspiration from CB500X.
Honda unveils XL750 Transalp ADV, will go against Triumph Tiger and BMW F 850 GS
12 Nov 2022
Honda currently only sells Amaze, City and Elevate in the Indian market.
Elevate, City & Amaze help Honda sell 10,867 units in April 2024
3 May 2024
In April 2024, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported sales of 5,41,946 units including domestic sales of 4,81,046 units and 60,900 units exports
Honda 2Wheelers starts off FY24-25 on a positive note, records 45% YoY growth
2 May 2024
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
