|Engine
|755 cc
The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, is listed at ₹13.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XL750 Transalp offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch is available in 3 colour options: Graphite Black, Ross White, Pearl Deep Mud Gray.
The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch is powered by a 755 cc engine.
In the XL750 Transalp's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda X-ADV priced ₹13.51 Lakhs or the Moto Guzzi V85 TT priced ₹15.4 Lakhs.
The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch has Low Battery Indicator, Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.