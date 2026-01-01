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XL750 TransalpPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda XL750 Transalp Front Right View
1/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Front View
2/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Seat View
3/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Wheel View
4/5
Honda XL750 Transalp Windshield View
5/5

Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda XL750 Transalp Key Specs
Engine755 cc
View all XL750 Transalp specs and features

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Prices

The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, is listed at ₹13.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Mileage

All variants of the XL750 Transalp offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Colours

The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch is available in 3 colour options: Graphite Black, Ross White, Pearl Deep Mud Gray.

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Engine and Transmission

The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch is powered by a 755 cc engine.

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XL750 Transalp's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda X-ADV priced ₹13.51 Lakhs or the Moto Guzzi V85 TT priced ₹15.4 Lakhs.

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Specs & Features

The XL750 Transalp E-Clutch has Low Battery Indicator, Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.

Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Price

XL750 Transalp E-Clutch

₹13.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,20,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,20,000
EMI@28,372/mo
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Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
216 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-18

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
91.77 PS @ 9500 rpm
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 8-Valves Parallel-Twin UNICAM, Liquid-Cooled
Clutch
Assist Slipper
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Stroke
63.5 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
755 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
87 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 9.1 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Music Control
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch EMI
EMI25,535 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,88,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,88,000
Interest Amount
3,44,085
Payable Amount
15,32,085

Honda XL750 Transalp other Variants

XL750 Transalp STD

₹13.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,80,509
RTO
94,440
Insurance
36,364
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,11,313
EMI@28,185/mo
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Honda XL750 Transalp Alternatives

Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

13.51 Lakhs
XL750 TransalpvsX-ADV
Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

15.4 Lakhs
XL750 TransalpvsV85 TT
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs
+1
XL750 TransalpvsTiger 900
KTM 890 Adventure R

KTM 890 Adventure R

15.8 Lakhs
XL750 Transalpvs890 Adventure R
KTM 350 EXC-F

KTM 350 EXC-F

12.96 Lakhs
XL750 Transalpvs350 EXC-F
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
XL750 TransalpvsF900 GS

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