Honda X-ADV On Road Price in Jabalpur

Honda X-ADV Front Right View
11.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jabalpur
X-ADV Price in

Jabalpur
Honda X-ADV on road price in Jabalpur starts from Rs. 13.27 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda X-ADV dealers and showrooms in Jabalpur for best offers. X-ADV on road price breakup in Jabalpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the X-ADV is mainly compared to Honda XL750 Transalp [2025] price in Jabalpur (Rs. 11 Lakhs), Triumph Tiger 850 Sport price in Jabalpur (Rs. 11.95 Lakhs) and BMW F 750 GS price in Jabalpur (Rs. 11.95 Lakhs).
Honda X-ADV STD ₹ 13.27 Lakhs

Jabalpur
X-ADV STD

₹13.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
745 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,96,116
RTO
95,689
Insurance
35,269
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Jabalpur)
13,27,074
    Honda X-ADV FAQs

    The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Jabalpur is Rs. 13.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Jabalpur amount to Rs. 95,689, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Jabalpur is Rs. 26,908.
    The insurance charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Jabalpur are Rs. 35,269, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

