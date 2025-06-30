What is the on-road price of Honda X-ADV in Dibrugarh? The on-road price of Honda X-ADV STD in Dibrugarh is Rs. 13.34 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda X-ADV in Dibrugarh? The RTO charges for Honda X-ADV STD in Dibrugarh amount to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Dibrugarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda X-ADV in Dibrugarh is Rs. 27,051.