Honda Unicorn 160 Bs4

₹ 73,546 * Onwards Add to compare Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Carburetor

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Unicorn 160 Bs4 ₹ 73,546 Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 240 mm Rear Brake Type Drum Rear Brake Size 130 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension Telescopic Rear Suspension Spring Loaded Hydraulic (Mono Shock) Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 136 Kg Overall Length 2045 mm Overall Width 757 mm Overall Height 1062 mm Wheelbase 1324 mm Ground Clearance 150 mm Seat Height 1062 mm Chassis Type Diamond Power & Performance Fuel Type Carburetor Maximum Power 14.01 PS @ 8000 rpm Maximum Torque 13.92 Nm @ 6000 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 162.71 cc Cylinders - Bore 57.3 mm Stroke 63 mm Valves Per Cylinder 2 Compression Ratio 10:01 Ignition Digital CDI Cooling System Air Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 12 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI 62 kmpl Top Speed 106 kmph Overview Mileage 62 kmpl Brakes - Tyre Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-110/80-17 Engine Air-cooled, 4 stroke, SI engine Body Type Commuter Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS No Traction Control - Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features Elegant Muffler Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

