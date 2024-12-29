UnicornPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Honda Unicorn Front Left View
View all Images

HONDA Unicorn

Launched in Dec 2024

4.4
14 Reviews
₹1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Unicorn Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 160.0 cc

Unicorn: 162.71 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 50.17 kmpl

Unicorn: 50 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 13.62 ps

Unicorn: 13.18 ps

Speed

Category Average: 98.0 kmph

Unicorn: 106.0 kmph

Honda Unicorn Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Honda Unicorn: Classic reliability meets modern technology
2025 Honda Unicorn launched at ₹1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets

Introduction

The Honda Unicorn has remained a significant model in Honda’s portfolio since its debut in 2004 as the company’s first motorcycle in India. Known for its reliability and low cost of ownership, the Unicorn has built a loyal customer base over the years. Designed as a premium commuter, it is targeted at those who prioritise comfort and fuel efficiency for daily use. Despite minimal design changes over the years, the Honda Unicorn continues to attract buyers, thanks to its reputation for practicality and durability. With its 2020 update, the Unicorn grew in size with a new BS VI-compliant 162.7 cc engine over its previous 150 cc unit.

Honda Unicorn Price:

The Honda Unicorn is priced at 1,19,481 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it is available in one variant with four distinct colour options.

When was Honda Unicorn launched?

Honda Unicorn Variants
Honda Unicorn price starts at ₹ 1.19 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Unicorn Disc₹1.19 Lakhs*
162.71 cc
106 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V / 5 Ah
ABS: Single Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda Unicorn Images

11 images
Honda Unicorn Colours

Honda Unicorn is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Imperial red metallic
Mat axis gray metallic
Pearl igneous black
Pearl siren blue

Honda Unicorn Specifications and Features

Max Power13.18 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque14.58 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage50 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine162.71 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed106 kmph
Honda Unicorn comparison with similar bikes

Honda Unicorn
Honda SP160
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Kawasaki W175
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
GT Force Texa
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
Komaki MX3
PURE EV EcoDryft
₹1.19 Lakhs*
₹1.21 Lakhs*
₹1.11 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹95,677*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Power
13.18 PS
Power
13.1 PS
Power
14 PS
Power
13 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
19.03 PS
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Power
3000 W
Torque
14.58 Nm
Torque
14.8 Nm
Torque
13.25 Nm
Torque
13.2 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
13.7 Nm
Torque
17.55 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
40 Nm
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
162.71 cc
Engine
149.5 cc
Engine
177 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
160 cc
Engine
220
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
150 kg
Kerb Weight
135.2 kg
Kerb Weight
113.6 kg
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Length
2081 mm
Length
2061 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
2007 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
2210 mm
Length
1980 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1870 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Currently viewingUnicorn vs SP160Unicorn vs Pulsar 150Unicorn vs  W175Unicorn vs Splendor Plus XTECUnicorn vs Avenger Street 160Unicorn vs Avenger 220 StreetUnicorn vs TexaUnicorn vs RV BlazeXUnicorn vs MX3Unicorn vs EcoDryft
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Unicorn EMI

Select Variant:
Disc
13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm | 106 kmph | 650 km
₹ 1.19 Lakhs*
Honda Unicorn User Reviews & Ratings

4.43
14 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
2
4 & above
4
5 rating
8
Highway Speeder
This bike is a rock-solid highway speeder, crossing roads seamlessly to reach your destination. The engine motion is smooth, making for a wonderful ride with this bike.By: Vijay (Dec 29, 2024)
Read Full Review
Best bike for highway
Honda Unicorn is a popular Motorcycle, known for its reliability, efficiency and comfortable riding experience. Great bike classic design and power for daily commute. Honda Unicorn is a popular Motorcycle, known for its reliability , efficiency and comfortable riding experienceBy: Gururaj Ambewale (Oct 10, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect highway cruiser and good look
Honda unicorn is the best bike for ride good in build quality. Suspension is good for rider and good mileage.By: Vishal (Sept 21, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect family and office bike
Good for family and highway riders also value for money n suspension is too I suggest to who recently want in 150cc bike segment By: Dipak (Aug 4, 2024)
Read Full Review
Excellent and Perfect cruiser for all roads.
Elegant, Stylish and Comfort vehicle. I have already used this vehicle for the last 7 years. The maintenance cost is very low as compared to its contemporary vehicles.By: SURYAPRAKASH (Aug 4, 2024)
Read Full Review
