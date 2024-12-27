HT Auto
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Specifications

1.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Specs

Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] comes with 162.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Unicorn [2023-2024] starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] sits in the ...

Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2081 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Height
1103 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm
Width
756 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
650 km
Max Speed
106 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
162.7 cc
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Diamond Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type (Monoshock)

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
3D Wing Mark, Honda Eco Technology, Side Stand Engine Cut off, Seat Length - 715 mm
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Underseat storage
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
12 V, 4 Ah

Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] News

Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
2025 Honda Unicorn: Classic reliability meets modern technology
27 Dec 2024
2025 Honda Unicorn will be offered in three colour options.
2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets
26 Dec 2024
Popular models like the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn continue to be top sales contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season
Honda 2Wheelers India sales grow 20% in November; backed by Activa, Dio, Unicorn
3 Dec 2023
The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
18 Oct 2023
Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty
14 Jun 2023
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Variants & Price List

Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .

STD
1.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
162.7 cc
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

