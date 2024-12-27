Introduction

The Honda Unicorn has remained a significant model in Honda’s portfolio since its debut in 2004 as the company’s first motorcycle in India. Known for its reliability and low cost of ownership, the Unicorn has built a loyal customer base over the years. Designed as a premium commuter, it is targeted at those who prioritise comfort and fuel efficiency for daily use. Despite minimal design changes over the years, the Honda Unicorn continues to attract buyers, thanks to its reputation for practicality and durability. With its 2020 update, the Unicorn grew in size with a new BS VI-compliant 162.7 cc engine over its previous 150 cc unit.

Honda Unicorn Price:

The Honda Unicorn is priced at ₹1,11,601 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it is available in one variant with four distinct colour options.

When was Honda Unicorn launched?

The Honda Unicorn was initially debuted in 2004 as the first motorcycle launched by Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India. Over nearly two decades, the Unicorn has seen periodic updates to keep it relevant in the evolving market. In February 2020, the model received a significant upgrade with a BS VI-compliant engine that increased displacement from 150cc to 162.7cc. The most recent update came in October 2023, incorporating an OBD2-compliant system to meet the latest emission standards. Despite these updates, the Unicorn’s design and core characteristics have remained consistent to stay familiar to the market.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda Unicorn are available?

The Honda Unicorn is available in one variant and four colour options. Priced from ₹1,11,601 (ex-showroom Delhi), it can be had in Imperial Red Metallic, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Siren Blue.

What features are available in the Honda Unicorn?

The Honda Unicorn is a mix of classic and modern design elements. Its styling includes a halogen headlamp, a simple fuel tank with indents, an elongated single seat, and a single-piece grab rail. The instrument console features a three-pod design, comprising an analog tachometer, speedometer, and a section for tell-tale lights and the fuel gauge. It is further available with both self-start and kick-start options.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Unicorn?

Powering the Honda Unicorn is a 162.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine equipped with fuel injection. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The chassis comprises a diamond-type frame and suspension duties are managed by telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake, with single-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with an 80/100 front tyre and a 100/90 rear tyre.

What is the Honda Unicorn’s mileage?

The Honda Unicorn boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage of 60 kmpl. Real world fuel economy figures may vary due to road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Unicorn?

It features a ground clearance of 187mm and its kerb weight stands at 139kg. The seat height is 798mm.

What bikes does the Honda Unicorn rival in its segment?

In the premium commuter segment, the Honda Unicorn rivals the likes of the Honda SP 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150.