Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Left Side View
DISCONTINUED
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Rear View
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Right Front
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Right Rear
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Right Side View
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Imperial Red Metallic
HONDA Unicorn [2023-2024]

13 Reviews
1.11 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Unicorn [2023-2024] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.5 cc

Unicorn [2023-2024]: 162.7 cc

Category average
Mileage

Category Average: 54.12 kmpl

Unicorn [2023-2024]: 60 kmpl

Category average
Power

Category Average: 12.3 bhp

Unicorn [2023-2024]: 12.73 bhp

Category average
Speed

Category Average: 102.0 kmph

Unicorn [2023-2024]: 106.0 kmph

Category average

About Honda Unicorn [2023-2024]

Latest Update

  • 2025 Honda Unicorn: Classic reliability meets modern technology
  • 2025 Honda Unicorn launched at ₹1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets

    • Introduction

    The Honda Unicorn has remained a significant model in Honda’s portfolio since its debut in 2004 as the company’s first motorcycle in India. Known for its reliability and low cost of ownership, the Unicorn has built a loyal customer base over the years. Designed as a premium commuter, it is targeted at those who prioritise comfort and fuel efficiency for daily use. Despite minimal design changes over the years, the Honda Unicorn continues to attract buyers, thanks to its reputation for practicality and durability. With its 2020 update, the Unicorn grew in size with a new BS VI-compliant 162.7 cc engine over its previous 150 cc unit. 

    Honda Unicorn Price:

    The Honda Unicorn is priced at 1,11,601 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it is available in one variant with four distinct colour options.

    When was Honda Unicorn launched?

    The Honda Unicorn was initially debuted in 2004 as the first motorcycle launched by Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India. Over nearly two decades, the Unicorn has seen periodic updates to keep it relevant in the evolving market. In February 2020, the model received a significant upgrade with a BS VI-compliant engine that increased displacement from 150cc to 162.7cc. The most recent update came in October 2023, incorporating an OBD2-compliant system to meet the latest emission standards. Despite these updates, the Unicorn’s design and core characteristics have remained consistent to stay familiar to the market.

    How many variants and colour options of the Honda Unicorn are available?

    The Honda Unicorn is available in one variant and four colour options. Priced from 1,11,601 (ex-showroom Delhi), it can be had in Imperial Red Metallic, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Siren Blue.

    What features are available in the Honda Unicorn?

    The Honda Unicorn is a mix of classic and modern design elements. Its styling includes a halogen headlamp, a simple fuel tank with indents, an elongated single seat, and a single-piece grab rail. The instrument console features a three-pod design, comprising an analog tachometer, speedometer, and a section for tell-tale lights and the fuel gauge. It is further available with both self-start and kick-start options.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda Unicorn?

    Powering the Honda Unicorn is a 162.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine equipped with fuel injection. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

    The chassis comprises a diamond-type frame and suspension duties are managed by telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake, with single-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle rides on 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with an 80/100 front tyre and a 100/90 rear tyre.

    What is the Honda Unicorn’s mileage?

    The Honda Unicorn boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage of 60 kmpl. Real world fuel economy figures may vary due to road conditions and riding style.

    What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda Unicorn?

    It features a ground clearance of 187mm and its kerb weight stands at 139kg. The seat height is 798mm.

    What bikes does the Honda Unicorn rival in its segment?

    In the premium commuter segment, the Honda Unicorn rivals the likes of the Honda SP 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar 150.

    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Variants

    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] price starts at ₹ 1.11 Lakhs .

    ₹1.11 Lakhs*
    Engine
    162 cc
    Max Speed
    106 km
    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] Specifications and Features

    Max Power12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage60 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine162.7 cc
    Max Speed106 kmph
    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] News

    Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
    2025 Honda Unicorn: Classic reliability meets modern technology
    27 Dec 2024
    2025 Honda Unicorn will be offered in three colour options.
    2025 Honda Unicorn launched at 1.19 lakh. Check what all new features it gets
    26 Dec 2024
    Popular models like the Honda Activa, Dio, and Unicorn continue to be top sales contributors, backed by a strong push from the festive season
    Honda 2Wheelers India sales grow 20% in November; backed by Activa, Dio, Unicorn
    3 Dec 2023
    The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
    2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
    18 Oct 2023
    Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
    OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty
    14 Jun 2023
    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] FAQs

    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Unicorn [2023-2024] was Rs. 1.11-null null (ex-showroom).
    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] had a single variant which was STD with the last recorded price of Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] offered a mileage of 60 kmpl, and made it an efficient choice for Commuter Bikes.
    Honda Unicorn [2023-2024] has been discontinued but Honda Unicorn, Honda SP 125 and Yamaha RX 100 are the top competitors of Honda Unicorn [2023-2024].

