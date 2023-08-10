Honda SP160 on road price in Sheopur starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda SP160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Sheopur. The lowest price model is Honda SP160 on road price in Sheopur starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda SP160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Sheopur. The lowest price model is Honda SP160 Single Disc and the most priced model is Honda SP160 Dual Disc. Visit your nearest Honda SP160 dealers and showrooms in Sheopur for best offers. Honda SP160 on road price breakup in Sheopur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP160 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Sheopur, Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Sheopur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Sheopur. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP160 Single Disc ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Honda SP160 Dual Disc ₹ 1.44 Lakhs