|Engine
|162.71 cc
The SP160 Double Disc (OBD-2B), is listed at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SP160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SP160 Double Disc (OBD-2B) is available in 5 colour options: Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Matter Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Spartan Red.
The SP160 Double Disc (OBD-2B) is powered by a 162.71 cc engine.
In the SP160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Unicorn priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar 150 priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.12 Lakhs.
The SP160 Double Disc (OBD-2B) has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.