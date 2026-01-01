|Engine
The SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition, is listed at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SP 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition is available in 5 colour options: Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.
The SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.
In the SP 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB125 Hornet priced ₹1.03 Lakhs or the Honda Shine priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 86.21 Thousands.
The SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition has Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.