Honda Shine 100 Right Side View
HONDA Shine 100

Launched in Mar 2023

4.0
1 Review
₹68,767**Ex-showroom price
Shine 100 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

Shine 100: 98.98 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 68.02 kmpl

Shine 100: 55 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.51 ps

Shine 100: 7.38 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Shine 100: 85.0 kmph

About Honda Shine 100

Latest Update

  2025 Honda Shine 100 launched at ₹68,767 with OBD-2 compliant engine and new colours.
  Honda Activa and Shine 100 get cashback and other offers.

    • Honda Shine 100 Latest Update

    Honda Shine 100 Variants
    Honda Shine 100 price starts at ₹ 68,767
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹68,767*
    98.98 cc
    85 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 3.0Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Shine 100 Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
    4.5 out of 5

    The new Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler giant’s most affordable motorcycle on sale right now. And naturally, so, this is an extremely important product for the company. It marks Honda’s return to the 100 cc segment in over a decade, at least since the brand was Hero Honda and the Japanese giant is taking the fight to erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp, one of the leaders in the 100 cc segment with the trusted Shine name, an all-new engine and chassis. Can Honda deliver yet another simple and solidly built product like it did before? Let’s find out.

    This isn’t Honda’s first dabble in the mass-market commuter segment. The two-wheeler giant has had offerings like the Dream Yuga and CD110, both powered by 110 cc engines. But the 100 cc segment remained elusive to the brand since its split with Hero. The segment today commands a whopping 28 per cent market share and though it’s on a decline at the moment, Honda is confident it can still capture a substantial chunk with the new Shine 100.

    Honda Shine 100 Images

    8 images
    Honda Shine 100 Colours

    Honda Shine 100 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Black with blue stripes
    Black with gold stripes
    Black with green stripes
    Black with grey stripes
    Black with red stripes

    Honda Shine 100 Specifications and Features

    Max Power7.38 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage55 kmpl
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine98.98 cc
    Max Speed85 kmph
    Honda Shine 100 comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Shine 100
    Bajaj Platina 100
    Hero HF Deluxe
    Hero HF 100
    TVS Sport
    TVS Radeon
    Bajaj CT110
    Bajaj Platina 110
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
    Honda CD 110 Dream
    TVS Star City Plus
    ₹66,900*
    ₹68,685*
    ₹59,998*
    ₹59,018*
    ₹59,881*
    ₹59,880*
    ₹70,176*
    ₹71,354*
    ₹68,077*
    ₹74,401*
    ₹75,541*
    User Rating
    4.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    10 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Power
    7.38 PS
    Power
    7.9 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    8.19 PS
    Power
    8.19 PS
    Power
    8.6 PS
    Power
    8.6 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Power
    8.79 PS
    Power
    8.19 PS
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    8.3 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    8.7 Nm
    Torque
    8.7 Nm
    Torque
    9.81 Nm
    Torque
    9.81 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Torque
    9.30 Nm
    Torque
    8.7 Nm
    Engine
    98.98 cc
    Engine
    102 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    115.45 cc
    Engine
    115.45 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    117 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Kerb Weight
    119 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Length
    1955 mm
    Length
    2006 mm
    Length
    1965 mm
    Length
    1965 mm
    Length
    1950 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Length
    1998 mm
    Length
    2006 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2044 mm
    Length
    1984 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Honda Shine 100 Videos

    Honda Shine 100 first ride review: Back to the basics
    1 May 2023
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023

    Best commuter bike
    I have seen Honda shine 100 gives 70+mileage in city . This could be the best bike in this section . By: Prabhu (Sept 11, 2024)
    Read Full Review

