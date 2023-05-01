Honda Shine 100 Latest Update

The Honda Shine 100 has redefined the entry-level commuter segment with its blend of performance, fuel efficiency, and style. Launched with the intention of establishing a strong foothold in the 100cc bike market, the Honda Shine 100 stands out with feature-rich specifications tailored for everyday riders. With Honda's commitment to quality and innovation, this model embraces modern design elements, ensuring it resonates well with young and urban riders seeking reliability and style. The Shine series has been a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts due to its extensive feature set and comfort. The 100 variant enhances this legacy with cutting-edge technology and a stylish aesthetic, making it a go-to option for daily commuters.

Honda Shine 100 Price

The Honda Shine 100 starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹66,900. This makes it competitively priced within the commuter motorcycle segment, offering excellent value for money given its array of features and reliable performance.

Honda Shine 100 Launch Date

The Honda Shine 100 was officially launched in March 2023. This much-anticipated addition to the Shine lineup highlighted Honda's intent to cater to the growing demand for 100cc motorcycles in India, especially among first-time buyers and urban commuters.

Honda Shine 100 Variants

The Honda Shine 100 is available in a single variant, making it straightforward for buyers looking for a reliable yet stylish commuter bike. This simplifies the buying process while still offering a plethora of features that appeal to a broad audience.

Honda Shine 100 Design

The Honda Shine 100 sports a contemporary design, characterised by its sleek bodywork and modern silhouette. It features a streamlined fuel tank that not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also aids in ergonomics for the rider. The bike incorporates an attractive LED headlamp which not only provides better visibility but also adds a modern touch that today’s riders seek. Its minimalist fairings and alloy wheels contribute to a lighter overall weight, resulting in improved handling and manoeuvrability in urban settings. Additionally, the bike comes in an array of colour options that cater to diverse preferences, ensuring that there is an aesthetic choice for everyone.

Honda Shine 100 Features

Stepping onto the Honda Shine 100, riders will appreciate the well-thought-out ergonomics. The seat is wide and cushioned, providing comfort even on longer journeys. The upright seating position minimises back fatigue and is especially comfortable for commuting in dense traffic. On the technological front, the motorcycle is equipped with an analogue-digital instrument cluster that relays essential information such as speed, fuel level, and trip data.

Honda Shine 100 Engine and Specifications

The Shine 100 is powered by an all-new 100 cc engine that gets fuel injection and eSP as well to improve fuel efficiency. This engine is compliant with BS6 RDE norms. It is a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and it makes 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Like any standard commuter motorcycle, the Shine 100 is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shocks. The bike gets drum brakes all around with a 130 mm unit at the front wheel and a 110 mm one at the rear.

Honda Shine 100 Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Honda Shine 100 is 55 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Honda has ensured that the Shine 100 does not compromise on safety, incorporating features that enhance its reliability on the road. The motorcycle is equipped with a combined braking system (CBS) that balances stopping power between the front and rear brakes, providing improved control during sudden stops. Additionally, the bike’s lightweight structure enhances its handling, which is crucial in congested urban traffic.