What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Udupi? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Udupi is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Udupi? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Udupi amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Udupi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Udupi is Rs. 1,959.