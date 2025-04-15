What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Ramagundam? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Ramagundam is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Ramagundam? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Ramagundam amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Ramagundam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Ramagundam is Rs. 1,959.