Honda Shine 125 On Road Price in Nangal

Honda Shine 125 Right View
1/12
Honda Shine 125 Seat View
2/12
Honda Shine 125 Suspension View
3/12
Honda Shine 125 Disc View
4/12
Honda Shine 125 Engine View
5/12
Honda Shine 125 Footrest View
6/12
84,493 - 89,245*
*On-Road Price
Nangal
Shine 125 Price in Nangal

Honda Shine 125 on road price in Nangal starts from Rs. 96,630. The on road price for Honda Shine 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Nangal. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Shine 125 Drum₹ 96,630
Honda Shine 125 Disc₹ 1.03 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Shine 125 Variant Wise Price List in Nangal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Drum

₹ 96,631*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,493
RTO
5,795
Insurance
6,343
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nangal)
96,631
EMI@2,077/mo
Disc

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
View breakup

Honda Shine 125 Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

80,848 - 84,748
Super Splendor Price in Nangal
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

83,251 - 87,251
Shine Price in Nangal
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Nangal
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

83,846 - 91,610
Pulsar 125 Price in Nangal
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Super Splendor XTEC Price in Nangal
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

83,598 - 87,598
Glamour Price in Nangal

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Honda Shine 125 News

While the Ola Roadster X starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000, the Honda Shine 125 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,493
Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you
17 Feb 2025
The Honda Shine 125 has been one of the popular choices in the commuter two-wheeler segment for buyers.
2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's a roundup of the key updates offered on the commuter
13 Feb 2025
The Triumph Speed T4 is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,000 more affordable than the 2025 Speed 400 and gets downgrades on select components to achieve the same
Auto recap, Feb 12: Triumph Speed T4 gets a price cut, 2025 Honda Shine 125 launched and more
13 Feb 2025
Latest news on February 12, 2025: The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 12, 2025: Honda Shine 125 achieves OBD-2B compliance, new features. Priced from 84,493
12 Feb 2025
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
Honda Shine 125 achieves OBD-2B compliance, new features. Priced from 84,493
12 Feb 2025
 Honda Shine 125 News

Honda Videos

The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda has unveiled two new EV concepts at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas on January 7. The new Honda EVs will be part of the Japanese auto giant’s 0 Series electric cars.
Watch Honda 0 Series EV concepts debut at CES 2025, to launch in 2026
8 Jan 2025
Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.
Watch Honda Activa e key features and highlights: First look
30 Nov 2024
Honda Shine 125 FAQs

The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Nangal is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Nangal amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Nangal is Rs. 1,959.
The insurance charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Nangal are Rs. 6,445, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.15 Lakhs
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

69,999
Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 Lakhs
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.68 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2025

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Ducati Panigale V4 2025

Ducati Panigale V4 2025

27.73 Lakhs Exp. Price
Ducati DesertX 2025

Ducati DesertX 2025

21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
